Former WWE 'Tough Enough' Winner Sara Lee Dead At 30

Former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee has died at the age of 30, her mother, Terri, confirmed in a post shared on her Facebook account Thursday (October 6).

"It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," Terri Lee wrote along with a photo of her daughter. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn."

Lee was the female winner of the sixth season of WWE's reality show competition Tough Enough to win a one-year NXT developmental contract with the company, defeating current NXT Champion Mandy Rose -- who signed with the company shortly after the competition - in the final fan voting round.

Lee was released from her WWE contract in 2016 and reported to be continuing her wrestling training in Orlando, Florida during the past five years.

On Wednesday (October 5), the 30-year-old shared a photo of herself claiming she was "celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row" after her "first ever sinus infection kicked my butt."