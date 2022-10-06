Friend's Phone Call Tips Man Off To $271,601 Michigan Lottery Jackpot

By Taylor Linzinmeir

October 6, 2022

A nice man with a beard in a blue shirt, rejoices at the dollars, throws them up and counts. Win lottery
Photo: Getty Images

A Michigan man recently told Lottery officials a phone call from a friend tipped him off to winning a $271,601 lottery jackpot, according to Michigan Lottery's website.

The lucky winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at Larry's Corner Lounge. Larry's is located at 101 West Third Street in Pinconning, which is about 35 miles north of Saginaw. The man didn't know he had a winning ticket sitting in his truck until the day after the drawing when he got a call from his friend.

“I got a call from my co-worker the day after the drawing asking me if I had bought a ticket at Larry’s,” the player said. “He told me a jackpot winning ticket had been bought at that store, so I went running to my truck to grab my ticket. I looked my ticket over, and I couldn’t believe I was holding the winner!

The Bay County player matched the Fantasy 5 numbers 14-19-21-34-36 in the September 7 drawing to win the big prize. He recently visited the Lottery headquarters to claim his prize, which he plans on using to pay bills, as well as giving a boost to his savings account.

