Here's The Coziest Restaurant In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

October 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to dining out, it's not just about food. The right vibes, experience, and amenities can become a chill experience for patrons. That could be enjoying a nice cup of coffee in a cute cafe, having brunch on a patio, or eating dinner with a stunning view of the ocean or mountains.

For those wanting to eat out and be comfy, Cheapism found the "coziest" restaurants in every state. According to the website, the most comfortable restaurant in Colorado is Acova!

Located in Denver's Northside neighborhood, Acova bills itself as a place for chilling with friends or family or taking that special someone out on a date. The website also says the eatery has "vintage flair and contemporary charm that threads the past into the future."

Here's what writers had to say about the restaurant:

"Even the name of this homey, casual joint is cozy — Cova means nest in Italian. Yelp reviewers praise the service as well as the food (ranging from prime rib and burgers to salads and brunch favorties) and the creative drink menu. We're also salivating over the honey stung fried chicken."

You can find Acova at 3651 Navajo St. in Denver.

Check out Cheapism's full list of relaxing dining spots.

