Here's The Coziest Restaurant In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

October 6, 2022

Happy friends drinking beer at the outdoor pub in the city - Friendship lifestyle concept with young millennial people enjoying time together at open air pub
Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to dining out, it's not just about food. The right vibes, experience, and amenities can become a chill experience for patrons. That could be enjoying a nice cup of coffee in a cute cafe, having brunch on a patio, or eating dinner with a stunning view of the ocean or mountains.

For those wanting to eat out and be comfy, Cheapism found the "coziest" restaurants in every state. According to the website, the most comfortable restaurant in Washington is Indochine Asian Dining Lounge!

"The exposed brick, polished wood, red drapes and intimate booths at Indochine make this restaurant an ideal place to relax and indulge in traditional Thai and Asian fusion dishes. Diners can listen to the zen-inducing trickle of a fountain while digging into spring rolls, pad thai, potstickers, and more. Bonus: Many items are gluten-free," writers say.

Taking a closer look at the menu, you can also order honey walnut prawns, mango fried rice, ahi tuna, curry chicken, Filipino pork adobo, and much more. Customers can look forward to an extensive list of wine, beer, cocktails, and specialty beverages.

You can find this lounge at 1924 Pacific Ave. in Tacoma.

Check out Cheapism's full list of relaxing dining spots.

