Kim Kardashian Reveals Why 'Hot Girls' Like Pete Davidson

Hot girls love Pete Davidson, at least that's what his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian says.

During a recent episode of The Kardashians, which was filmed in February, the SKIMS founder went shopping with some friends in Milan to find a gift for her then-boyfriend and revealed why she believes he's had a track record of dating several women in Hollywood, per E! News. The former Saturday Night Live star has been linked to model Kaia Gerber, Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and actress Kate Beckinsale and was even famously engaged to Ariana Grande before they broke things off.

In a confessional, Kardashian gushed about the comedian's heart.

"Pete has the best heart," she said. "I feel like people they have this like idea of him that he dates all these hot girls. And he does. But he's just the sweetest, most thoughtful person."

It seems Davidson wasn't the only thoughtful half of their relationship as Kardashian said she was thinking about him during her Italian trip and wanted to "pick up just like a little thoughtful gift."

After eyeing a pair of colorful Nike Air Force 1s that she ultimately decided weren't her then-beau's style, she settled on a black and white New York Yankees baseball cap.

Kardashian and Davidson were first romantically linked in October 2021 and went on to date for about nine months before calling it quits earlier this summer, with a source citing the reason for the split being long distance and their demanding schedules that "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."