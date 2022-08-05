Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Call It Quits After 9 Months Of Dating

By Dani Medina

August 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have called it quits.

The two have decided to remain friends after splitting up this week, a source told E! News. Kim and Pete have a lot of respect for one another, but found the long distance and their demanding schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship," the source added.

The ex-SNL star has been spending time in Australia filming a movie while the SKIMS founder works to co-parent with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim and Pete confirmed they were dating in November. The two have made their relationship public online and offline, including at the Met Gala and on The Kardashians, where he's slated to appear in the show's second season. Pete has also recently spotted at The Grove mall in Los Angeles with Saint, Kim's eldest son. As you'll recall, Pete has gotten several tattoos during his relationship with Kim, the most recent one being last month.

This is a developing story.

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.