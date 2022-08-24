Kim Kardashian Is Ready To Date 'Someone Older' After Pete Davidson Split

Fresh from her breakup with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian is ready to hit the dating scene.

The 41-year-old entrepreneur recently parted ways with the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live alum. However, a source told E! News that The Kardashians star is already interested in dating again and is "asking who she should date next." While she may have "plenty of options," she is reportedly hoping her next partner is older and her friends are already working on setting her up with someone new.

"Kim's expressed she's ready to date someone older but it has to be the right person who understands her life," the source said. While the SKIMS founder may be interested in diving back into the dating pool, she's also not in a rush as she "isn't compromising her freedom right now."

Kardashian and Davidson was first romantically linked in October 2021 following the former's SNL hosting debut after the pair was spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at an amusement park. The former couple split earlier this month after nine months of dating, citing their busy schedules keeping them separated. The King of Staten Island star spent much of the summer in Australia to film a new movie, while Kardashian was spending time with her family and keeping busy with her various business endeavors.