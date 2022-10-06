Passenger Dies Onboard Flight Out Of Texas

A 51-year-old woman died aboard a flight out of Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Wednesday (October 5) morning.

The incident occurred on United Airlines flight UA880 which took off at 4:22 p.m. on Tuesday and landed in London shortly after 7 a.m. local time on Wednesday, according to Chron. The woman went into cardiac arrest on the flight, the London Ambulance Service reported shortly before the flight landed in the UK.

"We sent two cycle paramedics and an incident response officer. Sadly, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene," officials said. Local police in London said an investigation was conducted and the woman's death was unexpected, but no foul play was suspected. "Her next of kin are aware and a file will be prepared for the coroner," officials added.

United Airlines issued the following statement about the woman, whose identity has not yet been made public:

"A customer onboard United flight 880 today, from Houston London Heathrow, experienced a medical to emergency onboard," a United spokesperson said. "Medical personnel met the aircraft on arrival at London Heathrow. We extend our deepest condolences to the customer's family and loved ones."