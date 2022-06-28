Arizona Man Accidentally Boards Flight To Costa Rica Instead Of Home

A man from Arizona was on his way back home from Florida when he realized a huge mistake was made.

Ronald Campbell was boarding a connecting flight through Dallas, according to ABC 15. "She says, 'you better hurry up. I think they are getting ready to leave,'" someone in the airport told Campbell.

"So, then he (the pilot) comes on and says 'we are going to make it better for you today. The weather is beautiful in Costa Rica.' I am like, why the hell are you talking about Costa Rica?” Campbell told ABC 15.

Campbell was mistakenly allowed on an American Airlines flight headed for Costa Rica, which would last five hours. Campbell added that he needed to eat and take his medication for a recent heart operation.

It's unclear whether Campbell took the flight to Costa Rica or was let off the plane.

American Airlines issued the following statement:

"We are looking into what happened and sincerely regret the trouble Mr. Campbell experienced while traveling with us. We strive to provide a positive experience for every customer and regret that we were unable to deliver on that goal. We have reached out and will work directly with Mr. Campbell to address his concerns."