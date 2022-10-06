Plane Fatally Crashes Into Minnesota Home Minutes After Takeoff

By Taylor Linzinmeir

October 6, 2022

Small plane landing
Photo: Getty Images

A plane that crashed into a Minnesota home late Saturday night (October 1) was only in the air for a few minutes before the accident, according to the Bemidji Pioneer.

Tyler Fretland was piloting the Cessna 172S during the time of the accident, according to the Bemidji Pioneer. The plane took off from Duluth International Airport at about 11:12 p.m. on Saturday, according to data compiled by Flightradar24 and FlightAware. After that, the plane turned south, flew over U.S. Highway 53, then looped west while climbing 2,300 feet above sea level. Then, at about 11:14 p.m. the plane began to descend, picking up speed as it went down.

The tracking services' last available data point for the flight is from 11:16 p.m. FlightAware reports the plane was traveling at 144 knots, which is about 166 mph, 1,900 feet above sea level.

The plane struck a power line moments before it crashed into the second-story bedroom of Crystal and Jason Hoffman's home, according to the Bemidji Pioneer. It came to rest in the couple's backyard, narrowly avoiding hitting the them. The Hoffman's were uninjured in the accident, however, Fretland and his two passengers, siblings Matthew and Alyssa Schmidt, were killed in the crash.

The Hoffmans are now staying in a furnished rental as city inspectors have deemed their home "unlivable," according to the Bemidji Pioneer.

