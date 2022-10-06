Plane Slides Off Runway At Dayton International Airport, Crashes

By Logan DeLoye

October 6, 2022

Pilots taxing on airport runway
Photo: Getty Images

A plane slid off of the runway at the Dayton International Airport on Wednesday evening after 7:00 p.m. According to WLWT, "United Express Air Wisconsin Flight 3818" slid off of the runway right after it landed due to circumstances that are still being investigated. There were 45 passengers on the plane at the time of the crash, in addition to the three crew members. According to WDTN, the plane hit a sign and a few taxiway lights during the crash.

WLWT mentioned that the passengers did not sustain any injuries, but the plane was slightly damaged. All passengers that were involved in the crash were transported back to the airport on shuttle busses. After the incident occurred, the Dayton International Airport closed for a brief period of time. The FAA released a statement following the crash to assure that there were no injuries, and that the reason for the crash was still under investigation.

"Air Wisconsin Flight 3818 slid off the runway after landing at Dayton International Airport around 7:10 p.m. local time today. No injuries were reported. Passengers were bused to the terminal. The Bombardier CRJ200 departed from Washington Dulles International Airport. The FAA will investigate. Please contact the airline for additional information," the statement read.

The airport reopened shortly after the crash.

