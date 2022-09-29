This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Private School For 2023

Ohio is home to hundreds of private schools scattered throughout the state. Each year Niche releases a list of the highest-rated schools located in Ohio for the coming year, and this year's list has just been released. According to Niche, the highest-rated private school in the entire state is Western Reserve Academy located in Hudson. Following closely behind Western Reserve Academy as the highest-ranked private schools in the state are the University School in Hunting Valley, Hathaway Brown School in Shaker Heights, Hawken School in Gates Mills, and The Seven Hills School in Cincinnati.

Niche awarded the Western Reserve Academy an "A+" rating in the categories of academics, teachers, clubs and activities, diversity, college prep, and a B+ in Sports. It costs $40,975 a year to attend the school with an average of $40,500 in financial aid.

Here is what Niche's website detailed about the top-rated private school in the state:

"Founded in 1826, Western Reserve Academy is Ohio's top boarding and day school. We are a diverse, dynamic and close-knit community of 400 students from 26 states and 16 countries. WRA's innovative curriculum includes College Level courses for greater depth and rigor and a 6,000 square-foot dream space equipped with every technological tool to take projects from concept to completion."