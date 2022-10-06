This Is Ohio's Best Socially Distanced Travel Destination

Sometimes, it is nice to get away from the hustle and bustle of average tourist destinations and explore a location on the path less traveled. There is one spot in each state that is known for being extremely beautiful, and you don't have to wait in a long line near lots of people to enjoy it.

According to a list compiled by Livability, the best socially distanced travel destination in all of Ohio is the Holden Arboretum located in Kirkland. This location is widely known for The Judith and Maynard H. Murch Canopy Walk that was build high up in the trees and provides an exciting addition to a already beautiful hike.

Here is what Livability had to say about the most popular socially distanced tourist destination in Ohio:

"Above the forests of Kirtland, OH stretches The Judith and Maynard H. Murch Canopy Walk at Holden Arboretum. The elevated walkway spans across 500 feet and is perched 65 feet up in the trees. Once you’ve bravely crossed the walkway, the nearby Kalberer Family Emergent Tower will take you even higher up the winding stairs until you’re a cool 120 feet above the ground. You will take in sweeping views of the state all the way to Lake Erie."