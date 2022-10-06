This Colorado City Is One Of 2022's Best Small Cities

By Zuri Anderson

October 6, 2022

Castle Rock
Photo: Getty Images

The big city life isn't for everybody. Smaller cities, however, provide that small-town feel while maintaining urban sensibilities. They tend to have better commutes, more affordable, fewer crowds, and many other perks compared to huge metropolitan cities like Chicago, New York, and Seattle.

For those curious about which small cities reign supreme in the U.S., WalletHub has you covered. The financial website found the best small cities in the country:

"WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 43 key indicators of livability. They range from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita."

One Colorado town broke into the Top 30, and that honor goes to Castle Rock! Coming in the No. 27 spot, this destination is nestled right between Denver and Colorado Springs. Castle Rock is full of attractions and outdoor experiences, especially if you love exploring the mountains. The town's name comes from the castle-shaped rock formation sitting on a mesa right next to it.

Here are the Top 10 small cities, according to the study:

  1. Lancaster, Pennsylvania
  2. Carmel, Indiana
  3. Fair Lawn, New Jersey
  4. Lexington, Massachusetts
  5. Brentwood, Tennessee
  6. Melrose, Massachusetts
  7. Zionsville, Indiana
  8. Needham, Massachusetts
  9. Portland, Maine
  10. Westfield, Indiana

Check out the full study on WalletHub's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.