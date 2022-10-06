This Colorado City Is One Of 2022's Best Small Cities

The big city life isn't for everybody. Smaller cities, however, provide that small-town feel while maintaining urban sensibilities. They tend to have better commutes, more affordable, fewer crowds, and many other perks compared to huge metropolitan cities like Chicago, New York, and Seattle.

For those curious about which small cities reign supreme in the U.S., WalletHub has you covered. The financial website found the best small cities in the country:

"WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 43 key indicators of livability. They range from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita."

One Colorado town broke into the Top 30, and that honor goes to Castle Rock! Coming in the No. 27 spot, this destination is nestled right between Denver and Colorado Springs. Castle Rock is full of attractions and outdoor experiences, especially if you love exploring the mountains. The town's name comes from the castle-shaped rock formation sitting on a mesa right next to it.

Here are the Top 10 small cities, according to the study:

Lancaster, Pennsylvania Carmel, Indiana Fair Lawn, New Jersey Lexington, Massachusetts Brentwood, Tennessee Melrose, Massachusetts Zionsville, Indiana Needham, Massachusetts Portland, Maine Westfield, Indiana

Check out the full study on WalletHub's website.