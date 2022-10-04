These Are California's Best Taco Shops

From food trucks to five star restaurants, the Golden State is known for serving authentic, delicious tacos. Some of the best tacos in all of America are made in Southern California. According to a recent list compiled by Yelp, the three best taco spots in the entire nation can be found right here in California.

Yelp stated that the best taco shops in California are Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria in San Diego, Taco Nazo in Bellflower, and Taqueria Mi Ranchito in Sylmar. Each taco shop has an exceptional reputation of using the freshest ingredients to create their authentic dishes.

Here is what Yelp had to say about the best taco shops in all of California:

Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria:

"Birria, a flavorful Mexican stew made with regional chilis and spices, may be the latest taco filling sweeping America, but Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria has been ladling the juicy, flavorful meat onto handmade tortillas since 2005."

Taco Nazo:

"Taco Nazo specializes in fish tacos that are so fresh, “you feel like you’re on the beach in Baja.” Yelpers and locals line up for their “World Famous Fish Taco”—a battered white filet fried until GBD (golden, brown, and delicious), then topped with crunchy cabbage, fresh pico de gallo, and a drizzle of creamy secret sauce."

Taqueria Mi Ranchito:

"For the best tacos in the San Fernando Valley, head over to this tiny cash-only food truck near Santa Clarita. Yelpers swear by the made-to-order corn tortillas topped with heaping portions of meat—anything from carnitas (pulled pork) to cabeza (head meat). But it’s the carne asada that earns raves, seasoned ever so simply."