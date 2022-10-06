This Is Minnesota’s Best Haunted House Attraction

One of our favorite ways to celebrate spooky season is by going to a haunted house attraction. If you feel the same way, might we suggest the best haunted house attraction your state has to offer?

Ranker graciously compiled a list of the best haunted houses to visit in each state and named Scream Town in Chaska as the best haunted house attraction in Minnesota. Here's what their website has to say about it:

"Scream Town is one of the best Halloween Haunted Attractions in the Minneapolis St. Paul Twin Cities area. At $30-$36 (general admission), it is quite possibly the best Haunted House value in MN. We think about YOU and your enjoyment before we think about our profit. Our attractions are built with quality and the best possible scares in mind, and are actually scary. Our Minnesota location in the southwest metro of Chaska is unbelievable! We didn’t end up here by accident. Scream Town is located just perfectly outside the suburb atmosphere on a dead end not far from Eden Prairie, Chanhassen, Savage, Lakeville, Minnetonka, and Shakopee, and FEELS like you are in the middle of nowhere. Tucked deep in a Valley, you are guaranteed to get a great Scare. Just the drive onto the property is a trail of terror. We hire actors that are crazy about Halloween, haunted houses, corn mazes, and scaring the pants off people. We work year round on each maze, to make this event is something guests will talk about for years. We love what we do and hope you’ll join us. Scream Town has it all, the best Haunted House, Haunted Corn Maze, and sister event – Haunted Hayride."