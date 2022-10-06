This Is Missouri’s Best Haunted House Attraction

One of our favorite ways to celebrate spooky season is by going to a haunted house attraction. If you feel the same way, might we suggest the best haunted house attraction your state has to offer?

Ranker graciously compiled a list of the best haunted houses to visit in each state and named The Beast in Kansas City as the best haunted house attraction in Missouri. Here's what their website has to say about it:

"The Beast Haunted House is one of the greatest haunted attractions in the nation, voted best haunted house in the nation in 2019 and one of five legendary haunted houses in 2021 by America Haunts. The haunt keeps adding to keep visitors on their toes and scared out of their wits. This immersive nightmare is an open format where visitors lose their way around lurking threats of voodoo, a live alligator, werewolves, phantoms, and monsters. Traverse through a medieval time warp that goes to a time when it was an eye for an eye, the Beast within the man. There are 4 floors where the Beast is clawing to get the next victim before escaping by jumping out a 2-story window or slide 4-stories down."