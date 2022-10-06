This Is Ohio’s Best Haunted House Attraction

By Taylor Linzinmeir

October 6, 2022

Zombies, ghouls and a clown in halloween haunted house
Photo: Getty Images

One of our favorite ways to celebrate spooky season is by going to a haunted house attraction. If you feel the same way, might we suggest the best haunted house attraction your state has to offer?

Ranker compiled a list of the best haunted houses to visit in each state and named 7 Floors of Hell in Cleveland as the best haunted house attraction in Ohio. Here's what their website has to say about their "scream park:"

"7 Floors of Hell is one of the leading attractions in the country, as well as one of the top rated haunted houses in the nation. 7 Floors of Hell has 5 haunted houses at 1 location, world-class make up special effects, a monster midway with food, games, merchandise, and so much more! 7 Floors of Hell doesn't change just one or two rooms a year [it] changes close to 50% of its show to bring back a fresh and new event and stay on the cutting-edge — You'll never see the same thing two years in a row! 5 completely different themed haunted attractions. Other haunted houses keep you for 15 minutes, but you'll be at the 7 Floors of Hell Haunted Scream Park for hours! Located conveniently in Cleveland Ohio right off of I-71 and Bagley Road. We've been Cleveland's premier haunted attraction for 20 years! You will experience your worst fears, tears and frights! We're not a haunted house; we're an entire haunted SCREAM PARK!"
