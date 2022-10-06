This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Alabama

By Jason Hall

October 6, 2022

Three Foot Long Subs
A Birmingham sub sandwich store is being credited as the best in Alabama.

Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state, which included Ranelli's as the top choice for Alabama.

"Deli-style subs, stuffed to overflowing with Italian fillings, are the order of the day at this small, family-run joint," Love Food wrote. "The order of every day actually, according to fans who crave the delicious and very affordable sandwiches. Customers praise the super-friendly service and warm atmosphere, and recommend pretty much any of the subs from meatball to pizza, with pepperoni, melted mozzarella and tomato sauce."

Love Food's full list of the best sub sandwich shop in every state is listed below:

  1. Alabama- Ranelli's
  2. Alaska- Krazy Moose Subs
  3. Arizona- Sidewinder Subs
  4. Arkansas- Green Submarine
  5. California- Sub Shop
  6. Colorado- Grinder Sandwich Co.
  7. Connecticut- Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe
  8. Delaware- Ioannoni's Specialty Sandwiches
  9. Florida- Mickey's Subs
  10. Georgia- Baldinos Giant Jersey Subs
  11. Hawaii- Aloha Sub
  12. Idaho- The Sandwich Tree
  13. Illinois- Fontano's Subs
  14. Indiana- Hoagies & Hops
  15. Iowa- Avenue Subs
  16. Kansas- Jersey Boyz Deli
  17. Kentucky- Victor's Sandwiches
  18. Louisiana- Parkway Bakery & Tavern
  19. Maine- Po' Boys & Pickles
  20. Maryland- Pepperjacks Subs
  21. Massachusetts- Billy's Sub Shop
  22. Michigan- Togo's
  23. Minnesota- JC's Subs
  24. Mississippi- Monster Subs
  25. Missouri- Sub Shop
  26. Montana- The Pickle Barrel
  27. Nebraska- Banwich Cafe
  28. Nevada- Munch A Sub
  29. New Hampshire- Moe's Italian Sandwiches
  30. New Jersey- Bogie's Hoagies
  31. New Mexico- The Yeller Sub
  32. New York- Alidoro
  33. North Carolina- Smoky Mountain Sub Shop
  34. North Dakota- Magic City Hoagies
  35. Ohio- Susie's Sub Shop
  36. Oklahoma- Super Subs Inc
  37. Oregon- Best Baguette
  38. Pennsylvania- Peppi's
  39. Rhode Island- Dee's Deli
  40. South Carolina- Bon Banh Mi
  41. South Dakota- Gregg's Substation and Casino
  42. Tennessee- Ms. B's Sub Shop
  43. Texas- Tucci's Southside Subs
  44. Utah- Moochie's Meatballs and More
  45. Vermont- Gill's Deli
  46. Virginia- Sam's Texas Sub Shop
  47. Washington- Tubs Gourmet Subs
  48. West Virginia- Sal Mari's Sub Shop
  49. Wisconsin- The Original Suburpia
  50. Wyoming- Breadboard
