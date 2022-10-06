This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Alabama
By Jason Hall
October 6, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Birmingham sub sandwich store is being credited as the best in Alabama.
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state, which included Ranelli's as the top choice for Alabama.
"Deli-style subs, stuffed to overflowing with Italian fillings, are the order of the day at this small, family-run joint," Love Food wrote. "The order of every day actually, according to fans who crave the delicious and very affordable sandwiches. Customers praise the super-friendly service and warm atmosphere, and recommend pretty much any of the subs from meatball to pizza, with pepperoni, melted mozzarella and tomato sauce."
Love Food's full list of the best sub sandwich shop in every state is listed below:
- Alabama- Ranelli's
- Alaska- Krazy Moose Subs
- Arizona- Sidewinder Subs
- Arkansas- Green Submarine
- California- Sub Shop
- Colorado- Grinder Sandwich Co.
- Connecticut- Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe
- Delaware- Ioannoni's Specialty Sandwiches
- Florida- Mickey's Subs
- Georgia- Baldinos Giant Jersey Subs
- Hawaii- Aloha Sub
- Idaho- The Sandwich Tree
- Illinois- Fontano's Subs
- Indiana- Hoagies & Hops
- Iowa- Avenue Subs
- Kansas- Jersey Boyz Deli
- Kentucky- Victor's Sandwiches
- Louisiana- Parkway Bakery & Tavern
- Maine- Po' Boys & Pickles
- Maryland- Pepperjacks Subs
- Massachusetts- Billy's Sub Shop
- Michigan- Togo's
- Minnesota- JC's Subs
- Mississippi- Monster Subs
- Missouri- Sub Shop
- Montana- The Pickle Barrel
- Nebraska- Banwich Cafe
- Nevada- Munch A Sub
- New Hampshire- Moe's Italian Sandwiches
- New Jersey- Bogie's Hoagies
- New Mexico- The Yeller Sub
- New York- Alidoro
- North Carolina- Smoky Mountain Sub Shop
- North Dakota- Magic City Hoagies
- Ohio- Susie's Sub Shop
- Oklahoma- Super Subs Inc
- Oregon- Best Baguette
- Pennsylvania- Peppi's
- Rhode Island- Dee's Deli
- South Carolina- Bon Banh Mi
- South Dakota- Gregg's Substation and Casino
- Tennessee- Ms. B's Sub Shop
- Texas- Tucci's Southside Subs
- Utah- Moochie's Meatballs and More
- Vermont- Gill's Deli
- Virginia- Sam's Texas Sub Shop
- Washington- Tubs Gourmet Subs
- West Virginia- Sal Mari's Sub Shop
- Wisconsin- The Original Suburpia
- Wyoming- Breadboard