This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Alabama

A Birmingham sub sandwich store is being credited as the best in Alabama.

Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state, which included Ranelli's as the top choice for Alabama.

"Deli-style subs, stuffed to overflowing with Italian fillings, are the order of the day at this small, family-run joint," Love Food wrote. "The order of every day actually, according to fans who crave the delicious and very affordable sandwiches. Customers praise the super-friendly service and warm atmosphere, and recommend pretty much any of the subs from meatball to pizza, with pepperoni, melted mozzarella and tomato sauce."

