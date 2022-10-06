This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Pennsylvania
By Jason Hall
October 6, 2022
A Pittsburgh sub sandwich store is being credited as the best in Pennsylvania.
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state, which included Peppi's as the top choice for Pennsylvania.
"The home of the Philly cheesesteak, the birthplace of the hoagie… unsurprisingly, Pennsylvania has some incredible sub sandwich shops. Cheesesteak specialists aside, Peppi’s is considered the best place to go for a sub," Love Food wrote. "Established in 1983 and now with several locations in Pittsburgh, it’s loved for the old-school style of its diners – the Point Breeze spot is housed in a 1940s dining car. It’s loved even more so for satisfying subs stuffed with fillings from cold cuts to (of course) cheesesteak."
Love Food's full list of the best sub sandwich shop in every state is listed below:
- Alabama- Ranelli's
- Alaska- Krazy Moose Subs
- Arizona- Sidewinder Subs
- Arkansas- Green Submarine
- California- Sub Shop
- Colorado- Grinder Sandwich Co.
- Connecticut- Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe
- Delaware- Ioannoni's Specialty Sandwiches
- Florida- Mickey's Subs
- Georgia- Baldinos Giant Jersey Subs
- Hawaii- Aloha Sub
- Idaho- The Sandwich Tree
- Illinois- Fontano's Subs
- Indiana- Hoagies & Hops
- Iowa- Avenue Subs
- Kansas- Jersey Boyz Deli
- Kentucky- Victor's Sandwiches
- Louisiana- Parkway Bakery & Tavern
- Maine- Po' Boys & Pickles
- Maryland- Pepperjacks Subs
- Massachusetts- Billy's Sub Shop
- Michigan- Togo's
- Minnesota- JC's Subs
- Mississippi- Monster Subs
- Missouri- Sub Shop
- Montana- The Pickle Barrel
- Nebraska- Banwich Cafe
- Nevada- Munch A Sub
- New Hampshire- Moe's Italian Sandwiches
- New Jersey- Bogie's Hoagies
- New Mexico- The Yeller Sub
- New York- Alidoro
- North Carolina- Smoky Mountain Sub Shop
- North Dakota- Magic City Hoagies
- Ohio- Susie's Sub Shop
- Oklahoma- Super Subs Inc
- Oregon- Best Baguette
- Pennsylvania- Peppi's
- Rhode Island- Dee's Deli
- South Carolina- Bon Banh Mi
- South Dakota- Gregg's Substation and Casino
- Tennessee- Ms. B's Sub Shop
- Texas- Tucci's Southside Subs
- Utah- Moochie's Meatballs and More
- Vermont- Gill's Deli
- Virginia- Sam's Texas Sub Shop
- Washington- Tubs Gourmet Subs
- West Virginia- Sal Mari's Sub Shop
- Wisconsin- The Original Suburpia
- Wyoming- Breadboard