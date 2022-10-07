15 Texas BBQ Joints Named Among The Best In The South

By Dani Medina

October 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Nothing describes the South more than barbecue.

Southern Living released its annual "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list and Texas represented well! This is the first list the magazine has released since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This "editor's picks" blends "old-school icons and impressive newcomers."

The top Texas BBQ joint on the list is Snow's BBW in Lexington, coming in at No. 2 overall for its "rare barbecue experience" and "best smoked meats." The top dog in the South, though, is South Carolina's Scott's Bar-B-Que. Here's a look at the best barbecue joints in Texas:

  1. Snow's BBQ, Lexington (No. 2 overall)
  2. Louie Mueller Barbecue, Taylor (No. 3 overall)
  3. Goldee's Bar-B-Q, Fort Worth (No. 5 overall)
  4. Franklin Barbecue, Austin (No. 6 overall)
  5. Cattleack Barbeque, Dallas (No. 12 overall)
  6. Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue, Tomball (No. 13 overall)
  7. Smitty's, Lockhart (No. 17 overall)
  8. Kreuz Market, Lockhart (No. 26 overall)
  9. Killen's Texas Barbecue, Pearland (No. 29 overall)
  10. LeRoy & Lewis, Austin (No. 33 overall)

Check out the full report.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.