5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South

Aside from the typical southern cuisine, the South is known for its varied and distinct regional styles of barbecue, from smoked morsels in Texas and dry-rubbed ribs in Memphis to vinegar-based sauces in the Carolinas. Southern Living searched around the South to find the 50 best BBQ joints around, and several in Tennessee managed to find a spot on the list.

These five Tennessee barbecue joints are among the best in the South:

According to Southern Living, all five restaurants serve up some of the best barbecue around, and in a state known for its barbecue, that's saying something. A&R Bar-B-Que in Memphis snagged the highest spot on the list, which states:

"The first bite of chopped pork explodes with flavor, and the tender meat merges into the warm, soft bun while yellow-tinged slaw adds cool, crisp pops. ... The Pollard family cooks their pork shoulders and ribs on charcoal-fired pits, and their sauce is think and only moderately sweet — the perfect partner for some of the best smoked pork in the South."

These are the South's Top 10 barbecue restaurants:

Scott's Bar-B-Que (Hemingway, South Carolina) Snow's BBQ (Lexington, Texas) Louie Mueller Barbecue (Taylor, Texas) Skylight Inn (Ayden, North Carolina) Goldee's Bar-B-Q (Fort Worth, Texas) Franklin Barbecue (Austin, Texas) Archibald's Bar-B-Q (Northport, Alabama) Lexington Barbecue (Lexington, North Carolina) Fresh Air Barbecue (Jackson, Georgia) Lewis Barbecue (Charleston, South Carolina)

Check out Southern Living to see its full list of the 50 best barbecue joints in the South.