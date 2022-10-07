AEW Champion Jon Moxley Signs Long-Term Extension With Expanding Roles

All Elite Wrestling World Champion Jon Moxley has signed a five-year contract extension running through 2027, AEW CEO, General Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan announced in a press release Friday (October 7) night.

Moxley's new deal will allow him to work "exclusively for AEW and its international partners, including New Japan Pro Wrestling" and expands "his responsibilities to include mentoring and coaching talent," the press release stated.

“Jon Moxley is on the best run of his already legendary career, and this five-year extension ensures that he was not only here for AEW’s meteoric rise, but also remains a key part of the sustained success we’re witnessing, just days after the three-year anniversary show for ‘AEW: Dynamite,’” Khan said. “Jon is a great world champion for us in his third reign. His wrestling mind is invaluable, and our roster is lucky to have the opportunity to utilize him as a mentor and a coach as we continue to build the stars of today and tomorrow.”