Benny The Butcher Reveals What It Would Take To Resolve Freddie Gibbs Beef

“Last time I seen that n***a, I was at his Grammys s**t, and I’m a street n***a," Benny explained. "I don’t f**k with n****s or stand around these n****s to get songs with ’em…When I seen that n***a at that Grammy’s s**t, the first thing he said to me -- I was on them crutches -- the first thing that n***a Freddie said to me, he walked up to me and said, ‘n***a who we gotta kill?’ I said, ‘everybody.’ We started talking about rap.”



Freddie Gibbs was nominated for 'Best Rap Album' at the Grammys in 2021, but lost to Nas' King's Disease. Since Gibbs' Grammy party, Benny said their chemistry "came and went," which prompted viral shots from Gibbs online. The online spat between them eventually got physical in real life after Freddie Gibbs was jumped by alleged associates of Benny's.



The $oul $old $eparately rapper was dining at the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Buffalo before his scheduled show when a group of attackers pummeled him. During the melee, Gibbs reportedly had his jewelry stolen. A few months later, Benny was seen wearing one of the chains in an Instagram post. After everything they've been through so far, Rory asked if there's any way that he would sit down with Freddie to resolve their issues. Benny simply replied, "he gotta keep my mouth out his mouth."



“There’s nothing to talk about," Benny continued. "We can co-exist, I don’t wanna talk. I’m not talking to nobody, I don’t give a f**k if he a rapper, nobody talk about me getting shot…you can co-exist it’s all good. That’s what I wanted – like bruh, what you doing bruh? You talking about that? Oh word. As a n***a who act like you f**k with me, as a n***a who done say, ‘who we gotta?’ C’mon man that ain’t gangster.”



