Chicago O'Hare International Airport Screens Flyers For Ebola

Though the risk of Ebola in the United States is currently low, the United States government has chosen to take precaution by requiring all travelers from Uganda to be screened for the virus upon landing in the states. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, passengers arriving from Uganda into the Chicago O'Hare International Airport, JFK International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, and Washington-Dulles International Airport, will be screened for the virus amid an ongoing outbreak in Uganda.

Though there are no confirmed cases of the harmful virus in the United States, officials wish to air on the side of caution as to avoid global spread. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution mentioned that travelers who have been in Uganda for the last 21 days will undergo a health assessment at the airport in which they arrive. Approval will be required for the travelers to move on to their final destination.

Associate chief medical officer at Emory University Hospital Dr. Colleen Kraft explained that Uganda is good at "containing virus outbreaks," and that Americans should be more worried about existing concerns.

“COVID spreads much more easily,” Kraft shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “We should be more worried about getting COVID than ever worrying about getting Ebola virus.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted that 145 people fly to the United States from Uganda everyday. Curious individuals whose travels will be effected by the screenings can contact their respective airport for more information.