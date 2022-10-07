Low-Cost Airline Launches Nonstop Route From Texas To Vacation Hotspot

By Dani Medina

October 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Get your tan on this fall with a new nonstop route that just launched in two Texas airports.

Spirit Airlines is now offering direct service to northeast Mexico with new nonstop routes from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Monterrey International Airport, according to KVUE. Both of these routes took flight on Thursday (October 6).

"It’s exciting to launch service in Monterrey with a milestone route from Austin that provides critical connectivity and a nonstop route from Houston that expands our extensive international service at IAH. Monterrey attracts vacationers, and family and friends all year long and is a great addition for our guests looking for high-value options to visit Mexico’s third-largest city," Spirit Airlines Vice President of Network Planning John Kirby said in a news release.

This new route marks Spirit's first and only inland destination in Mexico and its fourth in the country.

To celebrate the occasion, passengers flying out of AUS received goodies from Spirit, including travel bags, coasters and water bottles.

The time has come! If you’re in the terminal come join us in celebrating the newest international nonstop to Monterrey, Mexico! 🎉🥳🎉 📍 Gate 11

Posted by Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Thursday, October 6, 2022
