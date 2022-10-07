Major Update On Saraya's AEW Status: Report

By Jason Hall

October 7, 2022

Photo: Courtesy of All Elite Wrestling

Recently signed All Elite Wrestling star Saraya has reportedly been cleared for in-ring competition, several years after a neck injury forced her early retirement.

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reports Saraya, 30, who had previously performed under the ring name 'Paige' in WWE, was officially cleared by AEW physician Dr. Michael Sampson.

The former WWE Divas champion suffered multiple neck injuries during her in-ring career, including a December 2017 impact injury that led to her formal retirement in 2018.

Last month, Saraya made her surprise AEW debut after the four-way match for the AEW Women's World Championship at the special 'Grand Slam' edition of Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 21.

AEW CEO, President, General Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan confirmed that Saraya had officially signed with the company full-time in a tweet shared shortly after her debut, however, gave no indication that she'd been cleared to wrestle.

Saraya has since made multiple appearances on Dynamite, but hadn't competed in a match.

Former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. claimed that AEW doctors hadn't cleared Saraya to compete during an in-character promo that took place prior to an in-ring scuffle between the two, which led to speculation that the English wrestler had, indeed, been cleared.

'Paige' was the inaugural NXT Women's champion during her time in the WWE developmental program and among the first female callups to the company's main roster, having defeated then-Divas champion AJ Lee for the title during the night of her RAW debut in 2014.

Saraya is the daughter of English wrestlers Ricky Knight and Julia Hamer-Bevis, who wrestled under the name 'Sweet Saraya,' which included tagging with her daughter, who then wrestled under the name 'Brittani Knight.'

The Knight family was the focus of a British documentary The Wrestlers: Fighting with My Family, which was later adapted into the 2019 feature film Fighting with My Family, with actress Florence Pugh portraying Saraya.

