Major Update On Saraya's AEW Status: Report

Recently signed All Elite Wrestling star Saraya has reportedly been cleared for in-ring competition, several years after a neck injury forced her early retirement.

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reports Saraya, 30, who had previously performed under the ring name 'Paige' in WWE, was officially cleared by AEW physician Dr. Michael Sampson.

The former WWE Divas champion suffered multiple neck injuries during her in-ring career, including a December 2017 impact injury that led to her formal retirement in 2018.

Last month, Saraya made her surprise AEW debut after the four-way match for the AEW Women's World Championship at the special 'Grand Slam' edition of Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 21.