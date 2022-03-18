If you're still yearning for more drama after the conclusion of Love Is Blind Season 2, here's some good news:

Season 3 is reportedly done filming and is set to air within the next year, according to Variety. The first two seasons were filmed in Atlanta and Chicago, respectively, and the third season was shot in Dallas.

Variety reported Season 3 of the hit Netflix series was filmed about six months after Season 2 wrapped.

For those who couldn't look away from the train wreck that was Deepti and Shake and Shayne and Shaina, more drama is on the horizon, Chris Coelen, the show's creator, told Variety.

"We don’t know what’s going to happen. In Season 1 ... we had no idea, and continue to have no idea what’s going to happen in the stories that we choose. If we are so lucky as we have been in Season 1 and Season 2 to have more engagements then we’re able to follow, then we go with our gut. Like, these seem like a good, genuine, cross-section of authentic stories," Coelen said.

If you need a reminder — or you have absolutely no idea what we're talking about — here's how Love Is Blind works:

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, 15 single men and 15 single women enter a world where they can only get to know each other by communicating through a wall. They get to know each other over the course of 10 days in these pods only by the sound of the other person's voice. After building a connection, the only way to see the person on the other side of the wall in person is through an engagement. Then the couple is put to the test on a honeymoon before ultimately moving in with their partner. The show ends with couples choosing whether or not to say "I do" at the altar.

While you're waiting for Season 3, be sure to binge and rewatch the first two seasons on Netflix!