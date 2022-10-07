Taylor Swift Confirms Lana Del Rey Is Featured On 'Midnights'

Before revealing the exciting news Taylor wrote, "The season finale of Midnights Mayhem with Me, with QUITE the twist of an ending." Fans took to the comments to express their excitement about the upcoming collaboration. "Taylor OMG I'm gonna faint are u frr [for real]," wrote one fan. "Just give them song of the year already! 2 of the greatest songwriters ever," said another.



The days leading up to the release of Midnights have been full of surprises. On Friday (Sept. 16.), Swift revealed a hidden secret on her new Midnights album covers on TikTok. "I've been wanting to show you this for a while," she said in the clip. "So we have four different album covers for the Midnights album and if you turn them over there is, obviously, a back cover to each one of them. They're each different." She continued, "What I wanted to show you is that if you put all the back covers together. She's a clock. It's a clock. It's a clock, it makes a clock. It can help you tell time."

Midnights arrives on October 21st.