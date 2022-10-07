Taylor Swift Confirms Lana Del Rey Is Featured On 'Midnights'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 7, 2022
After much speculation from fans, Taylor Swift has revealed that Lana Del Rey will appear on her forthcoming album Midnights. Back in September, Swifties clocked the Grammy winner wearing the same sweater she wore in a photo with Lana and Jack Antonoff earlier this year in her new video on the making of the highly-anticipated album. In the video, it's also confirmed that Antonoff worked on the album. "i wonder what taylor swift, lana del rey and jack antonoff could have been doing together this day now that we know jack produced Midnights," wrote one fan on Twitter.
On Thursday, October 6th, Swift confirmed the rumors during the final episode of "Midnights Mayhem With Me." Lana will be featured on Track 4 called, "Snow on the Beach."
@taylorswift
Our LAST EPISODE! The season finale of Midnights Mayhem with Me, with QUITE the twist of an ending… #TSmidnighTS #SwiftTok #MidnightsMayhemWithMe♬ Midnight Mayhem episode 13 - Taylor Swift
Before revealing the exciting news Taylor wrote, "The season finale of Midnights Mayhem with Me, with QUITE the twist of an ending." Fans took to the comments to express their excitement about the upcoming collaboration. "Taylor OMG I'm gonna faint are u frr [for real]," wrote one fan. "Just give them song of the year already! 2 of the greatest songwriters ever," said another.
The days leading up to the release of Midnights have been full of surprises. On Friday (Sept. 16.), Swift revealed a hidden secret on her new Midnights album covers on TikTok. "I've been wanting to show you this for a while," she said in the clip. "So we have four different album covers for the Midnights album and if you turn them over there is, obviously, a back cover to each one of them. They're each different." She continued, "What I wanted to show you is that if you put all the back covers together. She's a clock. It's a clock. It's a clock, it makes a clock. It can help you tell time."
Midnights arrives on October 21st.