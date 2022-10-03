"Track 3, "Anti-Hero," is one of my favorite songs I've ever written," Swift revealed in a separate video posted to her Instagram. "I really don't think I've delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before." She continued, "I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized and, not to sound too dark, but I just struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person."

Swift followed up the vulnerable admission with a smile and an exaggerated fake cry. "Don't feel bad for me," she said, making it clear she doesn't want people's pity for being rich and famous. "You don't need to, but this song really is a real guided tour throughout all the things I tend to hate about myself. We all hate things about ourselves and it's all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we're gonna, like, be this person. So, yeah, I like "Anti-Hero" a lot because I think it's really honest."

