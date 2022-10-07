This Is Colorado's Best Chocolate Cake

Nothing crushes chocolate cravings like chocolate cake. This classic, decadent dessert comes in many forms, and most people enjoy it after a nice meal. But no one is stopping you from having a slice at any time of day. It's not hard to seek it out, too. Plenty of restaurants, bakeries, and eateries have chocolate cake on the menu.

With that said, where can you find the most delicious chocolate cake in Colorado? Eat This, Not That! has the answer for you. According to the website, Marigold Cafe & Bakery has the Centennial State's best chocolate cake.

"At the Marigold Cafe & Bakery, the Double Chocolate Mousse Cake Chocolate cake is layered with a bittersweet chocolate mousse and topped with a rich ganache and chocolate shavings. If that read 'chocolate, chocolate, chocolate' you would be right. It's all about the cocoa. This cake has won awards before. It was voted the 'Best Cake in Colorado Springs' but we think it may well be the best in the state," writers say.