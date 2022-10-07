This Is Georgia’s Best Haunted House Attraction

One of our favorite ways to celebrate spooky season is by going to a haunted house attraction. If you feel the same way, might we suggest the best haunted house attraction your state has to offer?

Ranker graciously compiled a list of the best haunted houses to visit in each state and named Netherworld in Stone Mountain as the best haunted house attraction in Georgia. Here's what they had to say about it:

"Southern hospitality takes a dark turn in Norcross's Netherworld, where the special effects feel all too real. Just when you thought you'd outrun the neon glowing zombies behind you, you run into an HP Lovecraft monster. There are no easy breaks at Netherworld."

More about Netherworld, from their website:

"Grab Your Friends and Get Ready To Scream at Netherworld Haunted House! …then jump into a myriad of photo ops to up your profile pic game, grab some tasty bites like our addictive Demented Donuts, test your skills in our 3-Minute Escape Game (or one of our four 60-minute escape rooms), visit our expansive gift shop full of creepy goodness, or give your taste buds a charge by enjoying one of our Bizarre Beverages! More than just a haunted house…join us this week and make some great memories at NETHERWORLD!"