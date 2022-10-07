This Is Nebraska’s Best Haunted House Attraction

One of our favorite ways to celebrate spooky season is by going to a haunted house attraction. If you feel the same way, might we suggest the best haunted house attraction your state has to offer?

Ranker graciously compiled a list of the best haunted houses to visit in each state and named Bloodrush Forest Of Terror in Elkhorn as the best haunted house attraction in Nebraska. In fact, the haunted house won Omaha Magazine's 2023 Best of Omaha. Here's what they had to say about it:

"For those of you in search of a drawn-out scare, perhaps consider booking a night at Camp Fear in Elkhorn, where you can traverse the state's famous Bloodrush attraction. Sleep tight!"

More about Bloodrush, from their website:

"Omaha's Scariest Haunted Houses are Bloodrush Forest of Terror, THE BONEYARD, BUTCHER'S HOOK, Big PIGGY'S BBQ, and Carny Chaos, located in the Elkhorn area. Bloodrush is located 20 minutes west from downtown Omaha. Bloodrush features over a mile of pure fear in 4 ACRES OF forest, VIP Haunted Party Bus, FIRE PIT, and more. Bloodrush is the LONGEST & MOST INTENSE haunted house in Omaha that takes place inside a huge forest! Journey through houses, shacks, camp sites, and more!"