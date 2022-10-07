This Is The Best Haunted House Attraction In Louisiana

Spooky season is full swing and Halloween is just around the corner, so now is the time to scare yourself silly at one of the best haunted house attractions in the country.

Ranker searched the country to find the best haunted houses that promise the best scares that will have you looking over your shoulder long after you leave. According to the site:

"These haunts can often skew extreme, and many utilize professional level special effects and acting in order to give you the best Hallow's Eve possible. The top haunted attractions in every state rank among some of America's best haunted houses, striking fear into the hearts of citizens from sea to shining sea."

So which spooky attraction was named the best haunted house in Louisiana?

The 13th Gate

Located in Baton Rouge, The 13th Gate is waiting to give you the fright of your life with its creepy terrors and haunted shenanigans. Billed as "Louisiana's Ultimate Haunted Attraction," there are more than a dozen extreme realistic attractions that "[blur] the lines between horror and reality," according to its website.

The 13th Gate is located at 832 St. Philip Street in Baton Rouge.

Here's what Ranker had to say about Louisiana's best haunted house attraction:

"Baton Rouge's 13th Gate spares no expenses when it comes to production value; the attraction employs Hollywood-level set designers and actors to create the experience."

Check out Ranker's full list to see the best haunted house attractions around the country.