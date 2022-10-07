This Is The Best Haunted House Attraction In North Carolina

Spooky season is full swing and Halloween is just around the corner, so now is the time to scare yourself silly at one of the best haunted house attractions in the country.

Ranker searched the country to find the best haunted houses that promise the best scares that will have you looking over your shoulder long after you leave. According to the site:

"These haunts can often skew extreme, and many utilize professional level special effects and acting in order to give you the best Hallow's Eve possible. The top haunted attractions in every state rank among some of America's best haunted houses, striking fear into the hearts of citizens from sea to shining sea."

So which spooky attraction was named the best haunted house in North Carolina?

Kersey Valley Spookywoods

As the name suggests, Spookywoods is full of creepy terrors and haunted shenanigans lurking to give you the fright of your life. According to its website, it has been one of the country's most famous haunted attractions for nearly 40 years, even getting a feature on the Travel Channel.

Kersey Valley Spookywoods is located at 1615 Kersey Valley Road in Archdale.

Here's what Ranker had to say about North Carolina's best haunted house attraction:

"A whopping 10 different attractions are available at Spookywoods in Archdale, each featuring a different form of terror. Perhaps the most frightening is the prison for the criminally insane, where inmates and staff alike are out to get you."

Check out Ranker's full list to see the best haunted house attractions around the country.