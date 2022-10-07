This Is The Best Haunted House Attraction In South Carolina

Spooky season is full swing and Halloween is just around the corner, so now is the time to scare yourself silly at one of the best haunted house attractions in the country.

Ranker searched the country to find the best haunted houses that promise the best scares that will have you looking over your shoulder long after you leave. According to the site:

"These haunts can often skew extreme, and many utilize professional level special effects and acting in order to give you the best Hallow's Eve possible. The top haunted attractions in every state rank among some of America's best haunted houses, striking fear into the hearts of citizens from sea to shining sea."

So which spooky attraction was named the best haunted house in South Carolina?

Dark Knight's Terror Trail

As the name suggests, the Terror Trail with the Dark Castle is full of creepy scares and haunted shenanigans lurking to give you the fright of your life.

Dark Knight's Terror Trail is located at 2076 Highway Church Road in Elgin, about 20 miles outside of Columbia.

Here's what Ranker had to say about South Carolina's best haunted house attraction:

"At Elgin's Dark Knight Terror Trail, you can figure out how well you and a team of friends would fare in an undead apocalypse in the Zombie Zone. The key is to make sure the dead stay dead, like really dead."

Check out Ranker's full list to see the best haunted house attractions around the country.