This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Connecticut

A sub sandwich store with various locations is being credited as the best in Connecticut.

Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state, which included Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe as the top choice for Connecticut.

"The first Nardelli’s store opened in Waterbury in 1920, starting out as a fruit and veg store and specializing in grinders after the three brothers noticed how popular the torpedo-shaped sandwiches were in New York," Love Food wrote. "Now there are branches across Connecticut and customers rave that Nardelli’s make the best Italian-style grindersaround. The Chicken Cutlet, with marinara sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheese and diced veggies, is worthy of obsessing over."

