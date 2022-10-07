This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Maryland

A sub sandwich store with locations in Laurel and Annapolis Junction is being credited as the best in Maryland.

Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state, which included Pepperjacks Subs as the top choice for Maryland.

"This cute-as-a-button sub sandwich store and ice cream parlor, with two locations in Maryland, is a real find amid the chains," Love Food wrote. "The Laurel location is especially pretty, housed in a bungalow-style cabin with a picket fence around the outdoor tables. However, it’s the sandwiches that really draw in customers and keep them coming back. Try the Stromboli, with salami, ham, provolone cheese, onion, peppers and marinara sauce."

