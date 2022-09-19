This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Georgia

'Tis the season for soup that never goes out of style. As the weather begins to shift, the apparent need for a warm bowl of soup on a breezy Autumn day becomes more prevalent. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your soup, this versatile dish can be made in ways that please even the pickiest of eaters. Soup can be as simple as a bowl of tomato basil with a side of crackers, or as complex as a hearty pho bowl filled to the brim with meat, noodles, eggs, and vegetables. Some popular Fall soups include potato, tomato basil, french onion, chicken noodle, lentil, butternut squash, clam chowder, broccoli cheese, miso, and more! Though there are many to choose from, one restaurant in Georgia serves up the best soup around.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best soup in Georgia can be found at The General Muir located in Atlanta. Eat This Not That recommended trying the Matzoh Ball soup.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best soup in all of Georgia:

"Inspired by classic New York Jewish delis, The General Muir in Georgia makes some of the best matzo ball soup in town. One reviewer even took two orders to go and wrote, "My wife makes delicious Matzoh Ball soup, don't tell her but The General Muir's was the best I've had." Enjoy it with an order of one of their vegetarian Reubens or double stack burgers."