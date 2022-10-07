This State Produces The Most NFL Players

By Jason Hall

October 7, 2022

Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Photo: Getty Images

Texas has produced more active NFL players than any other U.S. state.

Action Network conducted a study to identify which state produced the most current NFL talent, which determined that the Lone Star State was the home of 211 active players, which accounts for 1 in every 12 players.

Texas A&M led all Texas college football programs with 37 current NFL players, followed by the University of Texas (29), TCU (25), Baylor (23) and Houston (20).

California ranked second among all U.S. states with 151 players drafted. Florida ranked third with 149.

Active NFL players from Texas include Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes; Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams. and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who rated as the top prospect from the Lone Star State for the 2014 national recruiting cycle before signing with Texas A&M.

Action Network's list of the top 10 states with the most active NFL players is listed below:

  1. Texas- 211
  2. California- 149
  3. Florida- 149
  4. North Carolina- 121
  5. Alabama- 109
  6. Pennsylvania- 106
  7. Ohio- 104
  8. Michigan- 103
  9. Louisiana- 102
  10. Georgia- 89
