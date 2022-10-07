Video Of Draymond Green Punching Teammate Jordan Poole Released
By Jason Hall
October 7, 2022
Footage of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole at practice was obtained and shared by TMZ Sports on Friday (October 7).
The video shows Green approach Poole and get chest-to-chest with him before Poole shoves Green, who then retaliates with a hard right punch, confirming a report from the Athletic's Shams Charania on the situation after it took place on Wednesday (October 5).
"When a chest-to-chest interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and both needed to be separated swiftly, sources said," Charania tweeted at the time.
The Warriors reportedly ended practice after the interaction took place, according to Charania's report. Neither player experienced injuries in relation to the incident.
Green apologized to the team on Thursday (October 6) and the franchise planned to handle any potential discipline internally, general manager Bob Myers confirmed via NBA.com.
League sources told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes that Green was "apologetic" on Wednesday, but there was a buildup between the two prior to the incident.
The sources told Haynes that Poole had been exhibiting a noticeable change in behavior throughout the Warriors' preseason camp following a breakout postseason performance and ahead "of securing a lucrative extension."
Poole, who's entering his fourth NBA season, averaged 17.0 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds during the Warriors' NBA playoff run, which concluded with the franchise's fourth NBA championship since 2015.
“Jordan has been fantastic throughout camp,” said head coach Steve Kerr via NBA.com. “Someone put out there that Jordan had an attitude in camp, nothing can be further from the truth. He’s been fantastic. Disappointing to see misinformation out there but I wanted to make sure I set the record straight on that. Everything else we will handle internally and go from there.”“Draymond apologized to the team this morning, Jordan was there in the room, I was there in the room with the team, the coaches, the players and we heard that.”
Green, a five-time NBA champion and former NBA Defensive Player of the Year, averaged 8.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists during the 2022 NBA Playoffs.