Video Of Draymond Green Punching Teammate Jordan Poole Released

Footage of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole at practice was obtained and shared by TMZ Sports on Friday (October 7).

The video shows Green approach Poole and get chest-to-chest with him before Poole shoves Green, who then retaliates with a hard right punch, confirming a report from the Athletic's Shams Charania on the situation after it took place on Wednesday (October 5).

"When a chest-to-chest interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and both needed to be separated swiftly, sources said," Charania tweeted at the time.

The Warriors reportedly ended practice after the interaction took place, according to Charania's report. Neither player experienced injuries in relation to the incident.