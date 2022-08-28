Paris Hilton Teases New Song With Kim Petras

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Paris Hilton is returning to music with none other than Kim Petras. Over the weekend, Petras celebrated her 30th birthday on Saturday, August 27th. Hilton confirmed the upcoming musical collaboration while sending the pop singer well wishes on her birthday Instagram post.

"Happy Birthday sis," Hilton wrote in the emoji-filled comment. "Love you so much! So f---ing proud of you! Keep #Sliving! So excited for our new song." She also included a hashtag at the end of the comment which revealed the name of the song, "All She Wants."

The last time Hilton released a song as a lead artist was in 2018 with the single "I Need You." It's been over a decade since she released her debut album Paris in 2006. In later interviews, the DJ expressed interest in recording a second album.

Petras and Hilton have collaborated before on music videos, but this will be their first musical collaboration. Petras also has another high-profile collab coming very soon. Last week, Sam Smith announced that their song "UNHOLY" with Petras was on the way. Before Smith's confirmation this week, an insider previously revealed to The Sun that Smith and Petras had been working on an "upbeat and fun" new track that they also described as racy. "Sam and Kim have been friends for a while and are big supporters of each other’s music. Working together just made sense. As soon as they hit the studio the song just came alive. It’s upbeat and fun."

Kim PetrasParis Hilton
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.