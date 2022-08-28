Paris Hilton Teases New Song With Kim Petras

Paris Hilton is returning to music with none other than Kim Petras. Over the weekend, Petras celebrated her 30th birthday on Saturday, August 27th. Hilton confirmed the upcoming musical collaboration while sending the pop singer well wishes on her birthday Instagram post.

"Happy Birthday sis," Hilton wrote in the emoji-filled comment. "Love you so much! So f---ing proud of you! Keep #Sliving! So excited for our new song." She also included a hashtag at the end of the comment which revealed the name of the song, "All She Wants."

The last time Hilton released a song as a lead artist was in 2018 with the single "I Need You." It's been over a decade since she released her debut album Paris in 2006. In later interviews, the DJ expressed interest in recording a second album.