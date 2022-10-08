Prince Harry Is 'Needy' And 'Clingy' When It Comes To Meghan Markle: Expert

A royal biographer is sharing some insight into the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry reportedly "clings" to the Duchess of Sussex "like a needy man, like a life raft," Tom Bower told Page Six. Bower added that Meghan "satisfies all" of Prince Harry's "requirements," which was missing "from other girlfriends." Markle knew how to win Harry over after the trauma he experienced as a child, which left him "damaged" and "very disturbed."

"He is psychologically harmed both by his mother’s death and the father’s treatment of his mother, and of Harry himself, when he was a child," Bower continues.

After Meghan and Harry married in 2018, they stepped away from their royal duties and moved to California. "I think he much more enjoyed paddling in the Pacific than shaking hands in the rain in a Northern town in Britain," Bower says of the decision to move.

The author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors alleges the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II also took a huge toll on Harry, where he was uninvited from a pre-funeral reception and prohibited from wearing his military uniform. "I think the funeral awakened some misery in him that he was so cut off from his family and friends and was an outsider. And I think that puts great pressure on their relationship," he added.

Tom Bower recently opened up about Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, calling it a "time bomb." The book is expected to drop in 2023. Both Meghan and Harry also want to backtrack on their upcoming Netflix docuseries.