Janet Jackson Reunites With Niece Paris Jackson In Rare Photo
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 9, 2022
Janet Jackson showed some love to her niece Paris Jackson in a rare photo together on Instagram. "So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson," the icon captioned the post. Paris commented on the post with a simple black heart.
According to People, the photo was taken during a fashion week party in France this weekend. The outlet also noted that this may be the first public photo of Janet and Paris since 2009 when they reunited for the memorial of Paris' late father Michael Jackson. The 23-year-old has kept her relationship with her family extremely private, especially after she received hate for not attending the 2018 Billboard Music Awards where Janet received the prestigious Icon honor.
After the show, Paris spoke out, writing on Instagram, "No one from my mgmt reached out to me about attending billboards or about the award, and no one from my family did either. I had absolutely no idea until y'all spammed with hatred."
She's also spoken out about the scrutiny surrounding her relationship with her famous family members. "Dear social media followers, friends, stalkers, lovers and haters, and fellow moonwalkers: Please do not tell me/demand/try to control how I handle my relationship with the people in my life, specifically my family," she once wrote on Instagram per People.
Paris is following in the footsteps of her family and entered the music business in 2020 after signing with Republic Records. Her first single "Let Down" dropped on October 29th, 2020 and her debut album Wilted arrived nearly a month later on November 18th.