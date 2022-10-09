Janet Jackson Reunites With Niece Paris Jackson In Rare Photo

After the show, Paris spoke out, writing on Instagram, "No one from my mgmt reached out to me about attending billboards or about the award, and no one from my family did either. I had absolutely no idea until y'all spammed with hatred."

She's also spoken out about the scrutiny surrounding her relationship with her famous family members. "Dear social media followers, friends, stalkers, lovers and haters, and fellow moonwalkers: Please do not tell me/demand/try to control how I handle my relationship with the people in my life, specifically my family," she once wrote on Instagram per People.

Paris is following in the footsteps of her family and entered the music business in 2020 after signing with Republic Records. Her first single "Let Down" dropped on October 29th, 2020 and her debut album Wilted arrived nearly a month later on November 18th.