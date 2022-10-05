Doja Cat Shows Off Artistic Makeup For Beyoncé's Paris 'Renaissance' Party

As Doja took on Paris Fashion Week, she's been teasing fans about her follow-up to 2021's Planet Her. After joking around online and also hinting that the album would be inspired by a "’90s German rave kind of vibe," the singer promised fans she was making a serious statement about the upcoming album, but it was of course full of jokes.

"I'm being serious now you guys, we gotta cut the s---. No more hullabaloo. I am putting out an album and this time I'm being serious," she said, adding, "I am putting out a rock album, it's going to have emo jams. The name of the album is called Rock Out Volume 1: The Abyss 5000. So, keep on a lookout for that."

Doja added, "I'm entering a rock phase and I hope everyone enjoys. I'm going to get real rocky for everyone. We're going to rock out and get real rocky on stage. I'm gonna jam and I'm gonna spit flames from my mouth on stage."