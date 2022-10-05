Doja Cat Shows Off Artistic Makeup For Beyoncé's Paris 'Renaissance' Party

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Ever since she buzzed her hair and shaved off her eyebrows, Doja Cat has been taking her looks to a whole other level, using her face as an actual canvas. On Wednesday, October 5th, makeup artist Laurel Charleston, who has been behind some of the rapper's next-level makeup looks recently, showed off what they did for Beyoncé's exclusive Paris Fashion Week party on October 4th.

"After I was finished she asked me if I could sign her neck like an artist signs their work when they're finished," Laurel wrote adding the happy tear emoji and a black heart. "I have so much gratitude for this brilliant, creative and passionate person."

Doja Cat was one of the guests that attended the Tiffany & Co. hosted Beyoncé party at Yoyo Palais De Tokyo. Beyoncé posted her stunning look on Instagram the following day. The Grammy winners was joined by celebrities like Halsey, Naomi Campbell, CHLÖE, and more.

As Doja took on Paris Fashion Week, she's been teasing fans about her follow-up to 2021's Planet Her. After joking around online and also hinting that the album would be inspired by a "’90s German rave kind of vibe," the singer promised fans she was making a serious statement about the upcoming album, but it was of course full of jokes.

"I'm being serious now you guys, we gotta cut the s---. No more hullabaloo. I am putting out an album and this time I'm being serious," she said, adding, "I am putting out a rock album, it's going to have emo jams. The name of the album is called Rock Out Volume 1: The Abyss 5000. So, keep on a lookout for that."

Doja added, "I'm entering a rock phase and I hope everyone enjoys. I'm going to get real rocky for everyone. We're going to rock out and get real rocky on stage. I'm gonna jam and I'm gonna spit flames from my mouth on stage."

