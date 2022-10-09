New No. 1 Overall Team In Week 7 AP Top 25 Poll

The Georgia Bulldogs have once again reclaimed the No. 1 overall ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll for Week 7 released on Sunday (October 9) afternoon.

The Bulldogs, who defeated Auburn, 42-10, on Saturday (October 8), climbed one spot after falling to No. 2 overall during the previous week.

Alabama, who had reclaimed the No. 1 overall ranking in Week 6, fell two spots to No. 3 overall after a 24-20 win against Texas A&M, having entered as a double-digit favorite.

Ohio State, which has spent most of the season at No. 3 overall, climbed to No. 2 following a 49-20 rout against Michigan State.

The full Week 8 AP Poll is listed below: