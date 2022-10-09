New No. 1 Overall Team In Week 7 AP Top 25 Poll

By Jason Hall

October 9, 2022

Auburn v Georgia
Photo: Getty Images North America

The Georgia Bulldogs have once again reclaimed the No. 1 overall ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll for Week 7 released on Sunday (October 9) afternoon.

The Bulldogs, who defeated Auburn, 42-10, on Saturday (October 8), climbed one spot after falling to No. 2 overall during the previous week.

Alabama, who had reclaimed the No. 1 overall ranking in Week 6, fell two spots to No. 3 overall after a 24-20 win against Texas A&M, having entered as a double-digit favorite.

Ohio State, which has spent most of the season at No. 3 overall, climbed to No. 2 following a 49-20 rout against Michigan State.

The full Week 8 AP Poll is listed below:

  1. Georgia (SEC)- 6-0 (+1)
  2. Ohio State (Big Ten)- 6-0 (+1)
  3. Alabama (SEC)- 6-0 (-2)
  4. Clemson (ACC)- 6-0 (+1)
  5. Michigan (Big Ten)- 6-0 (-1)
  6. Tennessee (SEC)- 5-0 (+2)
  7. USC (Pac-12)- 6-0 (-1)
  8. Oklahoma State (Big 12)- 5-0 (-1)
  9. Ole Miss (SEC)- 6-0 (-)
  10. Penn State (Big Ten)- 5-0 (-)
  11. UCLA (Pac-12)- 6-0 (+7)
  12. Oregon (Pac-12)- 5-1 (-)
  13. TCU (Big 12)- 5-0 (+4)
  14. Wake Forest (ACC)- 5-1 (+1)
  15. NC State (ACC)- 5-1 (-1)
  16. Mississippi State (SEC)- 5-1 (+7)
  17. Kansas State (Big 12)- 5-1 (+3)
  18. Syracuse (ACC)- 5-0 (+4)
  19. Kansas (ACC)- 5-0 (+4)
  20. Utah (Pac-12)- 4-2 (-9)
  21. Cincinnati (AAC)- 5-1 (+3)
  22. Kentucky (SEC)- 4-2 (-9)
  23. Texas (Big 12)- 4-2 (-)
  24. Illinois (Big Ten)- 5-1 (-)
  25. James Madison (Sun Belt)- 5-0 (-)
