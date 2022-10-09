New No. 1 Overall Team In Week 7 AP Top 25 Poll
By Jason Hall
October 9, 2022
Photo: Getty Images North America
The Georgia Bulldogs have once again reclaimed the No. 1 overall ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll for Week 7 released on Sunday (October 9) afternoon.
The Bulldogs, who defeated Auburn, 42-10, on Saturday (October 8), climbed one spot after falling to No. 2 overall during the previous week.
Alabama, who had reclaimed the No. 1 overall ranking in Week 6, fell two spots to No. 3 overall after a 24-20 win against Texas A&M, having entered as a double-digit favorite.
Ohio State, which has spent most of the season at No. 3 overall, climbed to No. 2 following a 49-20 rout against Michigan State.
The full Week 8 AP Poll is listed below:
- Georgia (SEC)- 6-0 (+1)
- Ohio State (Big Ten)- 6-0 (+1)
- Alabama (SEC)- 6-0 (-2)
- Clemson (ACC)- 6-0 (+1)
- Michigan (Big Ten)- 6-0 (-1)
- Tennessee (SEC)- 5-0 (+2)
- USC (Pac-12)- 6-0 (-1)
- Oklahoma State (Big 12)- 5-0 (-1)
- Ole Miss (SEC)- 6-0 (-)
- Penn State (Big Ten)- 5-0 (-)
- UCLA (Pac-12)- 6-0 (+7)
- Oregon (Pac-12)- 5-1 (-)
- TCU (Big 12)- 5-0 (+4)
- Wake Forest (ACC)- 5-1 (+1)
- NC State (ACC)- 5-1 (-1)
- Mississippi State (SEC)- 5-1 (+7)
- Kansas State (Big 12)- 5-1 (+3)
- Syracuse (ACC)- 5-0 (+4)
- Kansas (ACC)- 5-0 (+4)
- Utah (Pac-12)- 4-2 (-9)
- Cincinnati (AAC)- 5-1 (+3)
- Kentucky (SEC)- 4-2 (-9)
- Texas (Big 12)- 4-2 (-)
- Illinois (Big Ten)- 5-1 (-)
- James Madison (Sun Belt)- 5-0 (-)