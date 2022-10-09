WILLOW Goes Metal On 'SNL,' Smashes Guitar Through TV Set

WILLOW made quite the statement during her Saturday Night Live set last night (October 8). She showed off her metal side by rocking out to two songs off her just-released album <COPINGMECHANISM>, "Curious/Furious" and "Ur a Stranger." During the latter, she smashed her guitar into an old-school television set and kicked her mic stand down at the end of the song.

This is the second rock album WILLOW's released, following last year's Lately I Feel Everything. She recently explained how she sees this project fitting into her discography. “It’s an evolution – I like to think of my new projects and albums as an evolution of myself," she said. "I kinda don’t like the word ‘reinvention’, because I’m always gonna be me, and the core me is always gonna be the same, but what emanates from that core can be so many different things.”

Watch both her SNL performances below.