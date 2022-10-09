WILLOW Goes Metal On 'SNL,' Smashes Guitar Through TV Set

By Katrina Nattress

October 9, 2022

Saturday Night Live - Season 48
WILLOW made quite the statement during her Saturday Night Live set last night (October 8). She showed off her metal side by rocking out to two songs off her just-released album <COPINGMECHANISM>, "Curious/Furious" and "Ur a Stranger." During the latter, she smashed her guitar into an old-school television set and kicked her mic stand down at the end of the song.

This is the second rock album WILLOW's released, following last year's Lately I Feel Everything. She recently explained how she sees this project fitting into her discography. “It’s an evolution – I like to think of my new projects and albums as an evolution of myself," she said. "I kinda don’t like the word ‘reinvention’, because I’m always gonna be me, and the core me is always gonna be the same, but what emanates from that core can be so many different things.”

WILLOW isn't the first female artist to smash her guitar on SNL in recent years. Last year, Phoebe Bridgers sparked backlash after smashing hers into a monitor. (That same guitar then sold for $100,000 at auction.) Maybe WILLOW was trying to get the singer-songwriter's attention with the stunt — last year she tweeted an offer for Bridgers to collaborate with her on a song.

