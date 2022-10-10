1 Texas City Among The Safest In The Nation For Trick-Or-Treating

By Ginny Reese

October 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Halloween is right around the corner, which means it's almost time for trick-or-treating. Halloween safety is probably at the top of the minds of parents all over the state.

ChamberofCommerce.org compiled a list of America's safest cities for trick-or-treating and one Texas cities landed at the top of the list. The website states, "To determine our ranking, we analyzed data from more than 300 cities and compared those cities across five equally weighted metrics: pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, number of registered sex offenders, and number of law enforcement employees."

According to the list, College Station is the 14th-safest city in the nation for trick-or-treating.

Here are the top 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating:

  1. Gilbert, AZ
  2. Cambridge, MA
  3. Cary, NC
  4. Naperville, IL
  5. Rochester, MN
  6. Irvine, CA
  7. Scottsdale, AZ
  8. Carlsbad, CA
  9. Glendale, CA
  10. Stanford, CT
  11. Centennial, CO
  12. Boulder, CO
  13. Miramar, FL
  14. College Station, TX
  15. Bellevue, WA
  16. Pembroke Pines, FL
  17. Chandler, AZ
  18. Burbank, CA
  19. Overland Park, KS
  20. Sunnyvale, CA
  21. Hillsboro, OR
  22. Surprise, AZ
  23. Peoria, AZ
  24. Torrance, CA
  25. Murrieta, CA

The full list of America's safest cities for trick-or-treating can be found at ChamberofCommerce.org.

