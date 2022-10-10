8-Year-Old Highland Park Shooting Victim Rejoins Twin Brother At School

8-year-old Cooper Roberts is finally able to return to school on a "limited schedule" amid a long journey of recovery after being paralyzed during the Highland Park shooting on July 4th. According to the Chicago Sun Times, Cooper joined his twin brother, Luke Roberts, in a third grade classroom last week. Coopers parents, Keely and Jason Roberts, are overjoyed that Cooper is able to return to school with his brother despite the challenges that lie ahead.

“It has been one of the most humbling and hopeful experiences of our lives to watch our precious 8-year-old, who has had so much cruelly and violently ripped away from him — his life needlessly and forever changed — so cheerfully and excitedly count down the days leading to his return to school,” Keely and Jason shared with the Chicago Sun Times.

Though he has returned to school, Cooper is unable to play with the other children on the playground. The Chicago Sun Times mentioned that after months of battling damage to his internal organs and spinal cord, Cooper must take time out of school to continue rehabilitation programs and physical therapy.

Cooper continues to reach milestones in his healing journey as just last month, he was able to leave the hospital and return home with his family. To help offset the cost of medical expenses and rehabilitation programs, Cooper's family set up a GoFundMe page that has reached over $2 million in donations.