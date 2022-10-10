Bronny James Follows In LeBron's Footsteps With New Sponsorship Deal

Bronny James, who previously signed a deal with the Esports organization FaZe Clan in 2020, currently rates as a four-star prospect and rakns as the No. 12 combo guard, No 11 player from the state of California and No. 45 overall prospect for the 2023 national recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite.

LeBron James initially signed a 10-year, $70 million endorsement deal with Nike upon declaring for the 2003 NBA Draft and later signed a "lifetime" contract reportedly worth up to $1 billion with the athletic apparel company in 2016.

In June, LeBron James officially became a billionaire, becoming the first NBA player to do so during his active playing career, Forbes.com reported at the time.

The four-time NBA champion netted $121.2 million in total earnings last year, increasing his official net work to $1 billion, joining the likes of Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant, both of whom exceeded their respective $1 billion net worths after retirement from their Hall of Fame playing careers.

"It’s my biggest milestone,” James told GQ in 2014 about the potential of one day becoming a billionaire. “Obviously. I want to maximize my business. And if I happen to get it, if I happen to be a billion-dollar athlete, ho. Hip hip hooray! Oh, my God, I’m gonna be excited."